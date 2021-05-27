Cy-Hawk kickoff time and more schedule updates released by Cyclones, Hawkeyes

AMES, IA – SEPTEMBER 14: Defensive end Chauncey Golston #57, left, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes carry the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after winning 18-17 over the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa Hawkeyes won 18-17 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

IOWA — The Iowa State Cyclones and University of Iowa Hawkeyes will renew their football rivalry this fall in front of a national television audience after the coronavirus pandemic canceled last year’s game. On Thursday the schools announced new details of their individual football schedules, including their annual intrastate matchup.

The Cy-Hawk football game will kickoff at 2:30 pm on Saturday, September 11th on ABC. The Hawkeyes have won five straight in the series and nine of the last 12 games.

The Cyclones enter 2021 coming off one of the best seasons in school history. The 2020 team finished the season with a 9-3 record and a victory in the Fiesta Bowl following an appearance in the Big 12 Championship game. The Hawkeyes finished the 2020 season with a 6-2 record. Their final regular season game and bowl game were canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks in their opponents’ football programs.

Along with the Cy-Hawk game, the Cyclones also announced their game against TCU at Jack Trice Stadium will now be played on Black Friday – November 26th. The school also released details of their other non-conference games as well:

September 4th vs UNI – 2:30pm, ESPN+

September 11th vs IOWA – 2:30pm, ABC

September 18th at UNLV – 9:30pm, CBS Sports Network

The Hawkeyes announced details of one non-conference game beside the Cy-Hawk game.

September 18th vs KENT STATE – 2:30pm, Big Ten Network

More details on both teams’ schedules will be released later this summer.