DENVER (KDVR) — At 30 years old, a Colorado man found himself fighting for his life after being shot four times while trying to stop a teen from carrying a gun onto a school campus.

Back in October, Angelo Duran was picking up his fourth-grade son from the Rocky Mountain Prep Southwest elementary school in Denver. Duran said he saw the teen, who appeared to be going after another student near the school.

Duran said he acted impulsively and went after him without calling 911, fearing a school shooting was about to take place.

“I approached him, and I told him, ‘Hey man, like I’m not trying to hurt you. You are at my son’s school with a gun. I just can’t look the other way. I’m here to get the gun from you,'” Duran said.

But he said the teen took off running again.

“I chased him, and on a split notice, he turned around and shot me four times,” Duran said.

One bullet is still in Duran’s spine. It left him paralyzed, and he’s been in hospitals ever since. He’s glad to be alive.

“The last thing I could think of was my family. I didn’t know how severe my injuries were. I counted the four bullets. I didn’t know if all four hit me,” Duran said.

Duran has been going through intense therapy. His family provided Nexstar’s KDVR videos of therapists working with him and making slow progress.

The Denver Police Department said it has made an arrest. The Denver District Attorney’s Office said it’s an open case and will not comment.

Duran, a devout Christian, said he forgives his shooter. For now, he’s focusing on becoming independent and getting back to work.

His family has a business, which includes selling aguas frescas and foods at farmers’ markets.

Duran is now hoping to explore using stem cell treatment in what has been a tough battle.