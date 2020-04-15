Deceased people are receiving stimulus payments

The Internal Revenue Service started depositing Economic Impact Payments (also known as stimulus checks) to millions of bank accounts this week. However, many people are reporting they received stimulus payments for deceased relatives.

Hundreds of people on social media have shared stories of receiving payments for relatives who passed away in 2018 or 2019.

In 2009, more than 89,000 stimulus payments went to people who were either dead or in prison.

https://twitter.com/itsChelseaRaye/status/1250478856357773312

We asked the IRS if people will be required to repay the payments to deceased individuals. We have not heard back.

On the official IRS website, it says qualified individuals must “have a work eligible Social Security number.” However, it seems this is not the case for deceased individuals.

The U.S. Treasury Department has previously said people will not have to pay back their stimulus payments on next year’s tax filing.

“This is not an advance and there is absolutely no obligation to pay it back,” Treasury spokeswoman Patricia McLaughlin said in an email.

On Wednesday the IRS launched the Get My Payment tool which will allow taxpayers to track their stimulus payments. You can check your payment status here.

Ok this is insane, but just the tip of the iceberg. This is a direct text to me from a friend. I called to confirm this actually just happened. pic.twitter.com/GBRPcmYMXW — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 15, 2020

IRS/Treasury geeks: My grandma just got a $2,400 stimulus check. Her husband died in 2018, but they evidently used her 2018 tax return (which included him) to calculate how much she was owed. Does she have to pay $1,200 of that money back? What does she do? — Abby Vesoulis (@abbyvesoulis) April 15, 2020

Deceased people are receiving stimulus checks today.



My grandmother passed away in 2018 — and $1,200 was deposited in her bank account today. pic.twitter.com/XkhyiGxBgj — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 15, 2020

I was widowed in March 2019. I filed my 2019 as married filing jointly and that my husband was deceased. I just received $2400 from the stimulus package… what happens to widows like me who are getting the $2400? Will they want the $1200 back? #widow #IRS #COVID19 #coronavirus — Shannon (@MsPrincessShann) April 15, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this story.