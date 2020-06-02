Denver police chief walks arm-in-arm with protesters

1  of  5
by: Eric Ruble and Nexstar Media Wire

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen and at least one other DPD member walked arm-in-arm with protesters downtown Monday afternoon.

Video shows the group leading a large gathering of protesters through Civic Center Park.

Monday marks the fifth consecutive day of protests in Denver.

While daytime events have largely remained peaceful, police have violently clashed with rioters at night.

The rioters have caused significant damage to businesses, vehicles and public buildings in and around downtown.

Over the past four days, a total of 284 people have been arrested in Denver in connection to the riots.

The demonstrations stem from the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody after an officer knelt on his neck.

