Des Moines Man Indicted on Six Federal Charges for Alleged Role in US Capitol Riot

DES MOINES, Iowa — Doug Jensen, the Des Moines native accused of taking part in the assault on the US Capitol building last week, made his first appearance in federal court in Iowa on Tuesday.

Jensen was indicted on six charges including: Civil Disorder, Assaulting/Resisting Officers, Entering a Restricted Building, Disorderly Conduct, Violent Entry and Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building. Jensen appeared via teleconference at the hearing. He remains in the Polk County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Jensen is described as “an adherent of ‘QAnon'” who was among the first people to push their way into the US Capitol. Dozens of videos and photos of Jensen inside the US Capitol have been shared on social media and by national media outlets.

According to court records, Jensen turned himself in to Des Moines Police after returning from Washington, D.C. over last Friday. In an interview with DMPD and an FBI agent, Jensen admitted that he was in the US Capitol illegally and that he did chase a Capitol Police Officer despite being ordered by the officer to stop. Jensen also told officers that he wanted to be at the front of the crowd so his “Q” shirt would be seen on video so “Q” would “get the credit” for the riot.