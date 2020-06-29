Des Moines Man Shot and Killed Outside Bar on Merle Hay Road

DES MOINES, Iowa — A homicide investigation is underway after a Des Moines man was shot and killed outside a bar on Merle Hay Road early Sunday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies responded to Karma Ultra Lounge after staff asked for help dispersing a crowd of around 500 people.

Deputies arrived to the scene at 1:49 a.m. and reportedly heard gunshots being fired outside the bar. Des Moines resident Sir William Bekish, 29, was found with a gunshot wound to his head. Bekish was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Authorities say two women transported themselves to a hospital for medical treatment after the shooting. Des Moines resident Telisha Young, 33, sustained a gunshot wound to her leg. Des Moines resident Tamekia Crow, 40, sustained a gunshot wound to her torso. Both women were treated for their injuries and have been released from the hospital, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.