Des Moines Police Identify Body of Man Found in Pond on Sunday

DES MOINES, IOWA — A body pulled from a pond on the south side of Des Moines on Sunday is that of 47-year-old Jamie Hurley of Des Moines.

Hurley’s body was found in a pond in the 1500 block of Harriet Street by mushroom hunters along with a submerged vehicle. Police say Hurley was last heard from in January of this year. The submerged truck was stolen in 2018 and the first reports of a vehicle in the pond were made in October 2018.

Police are continuing to investigate how Hurley died in the pond. There is no indication of any criminal activity involved in his death. Anyone who has had recent contact with him is asked to call DMPD Detective Jason Hays at 515-237-1552.