Des Moines Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Stolen Car on Sunday

Bounleua Lovan was killed when the motorcycle he was operating was hit by a vehicle that was reported stolen on August 9, 2020 in Des Moines. (WHO 13)

Des Moines, Iowa — Police are releasing the name of a Des Moines man who was killed when his motorcycle was hit my a driver in a stolen car on Sunday.

Bounleua Lovan, 51, was killed when his motorcycle was hit in the 2400 block of MLK Parkway around 8:30 pm on Sunday.

The driver of the car reportedly fled the scene then crashed into a building at 2501 MLK Parkway. He was taken into custody at the scene. Police aren’t releasing his name but say he is 52 years old. The car he was driving was stolen. He remains hospitalized at this time. No criminal charges have yet been filed.