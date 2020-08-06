Des Moines Police Say Video, Phone Records Prove No Foul Play in Death of Abdi Sharif

Des Moines, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department says it has completed its investigation into the death of Abdullahi ‘Abdi’ Sharif and there is no evidence of any criminal act.

Sharif disappeared on January 17th after leaving work at his job at Merle Hay Mall. His body was recovered from the Des Moines River near Prospect Park on May 2nd.

In the days and weeks after Abdi disappeared, massive search parties were held to comb the area near his home but no signs of him were found. That included searches on foot and by air via drone in the Prospect Park area.

Police say they spent more than 1,000 man hours investigating his disappearance. During their interviews they learned that Abdi had expressed suicidal thoughts in the past.

On Wednesday, Des Moines Police released a lengthy narrative that pieces together Abdi’s final hours before he went into the river. Police say video from a DART bus and cell phone tracking information show Abdi took a bus from Merle Hay Road to a bus stop in the 3300 block of MLK Parkway. From there Abdi walked North, then East to the Euclid Avenue bridge over the Des Moines River.

Police say that during this walk, police say Abdi’s phone shows he called family members twice. One family member said they couldn’t remember what Abdi said during the call.

A short time later police say Abdi stopped on the bridge, took a picture of the water below him and was uploading that photo to his Instagram account when his phone died. Police say all evidence points to the fact that Abdi either took his own life or accidentally fell into the river.

The complete narrative released by Des Moines Police follows: