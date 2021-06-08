Des Moines restaurant raising money for victim of brutal assault

DES MOINES, Iowa — The victim of a brutal assault last month in Des Moines is getting help in her recovery from a local restaurant.

The woman, whom we are choosing not to name, was assaulted in the early morning hours of May 23 after accepting a ride home from three strangers. The woman says the two men and a woman robbed and beat her, dumping her in a wooded area in the 2400 block of Hickman Road. She was hospitalized for days with her injuries. Police have released a photo of one of the suspects.

The victim of the assault is getting help with her recovery from the folks at Applebee’s at Merle Hay Mall. Once a week the restaurant offers a special menu to customers, with proceeds from sales going to different charities. General Manager Jeremiah Hamilton says he heard about the victim’s troubles paying medical bills on social media and decided to help.

“Our store reached out to her, we saw her friend posted on Facebook about the event that happened and needed some gift cards for a gift card tree,” says Hamilton, “So we decided to take it a step further and do a ‘Together We Care’ event to help raise some money to recoup medical costs.”

Meanwhile, police are still working to identify two suspects in the assault.

“Through the investigation our detectives identified the two potential suspects and we’re pretty confident that they have information that will help us move this along, so it’s probably in their best interest that they reach out to us soon,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.