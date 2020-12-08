Despite a six-game losing streak, Matt Nagy believes he’s got the Bears management’s support

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 06: Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on December 06, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – If you were thinking that it was going to happen when you woke up on Monday morning, then you were quite disappointed.

Yet it’s hardly a surprise when it comes to Bears’ history with their coaches. Never has the on-field leader of a team been dismissed in the course of a season, with all moves coming after the final game.

So Matt Nagy was back in front of the media on Monday morning, still the head coach, to talk about the Bears’ sixth-straight loss to the Lions on Sunday – and this one might have been the most painful of them all.

Against a squad that fired their coach after their last game, the Bears led by ten with under five minutes to go yet squandered it with a number of forgettable plays on both sides of the ball. It’s produced longest losing streak for the team since they lost eight-in-a-row back in 2002.

As for their playoff chances, they’re just about gone with the Texans waiting on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The fact that the Bears have gone 13-15 since the beginning of the 2019 season indicates that a change could be coming with Nagy and perhaps general manager Ryan Pace. The coach is already fielding questions about his future, yet Nagy believes he’s got the support of his bosses: Team chairman George McCaskey and president Ted Philips.

“Yeah, I do,” said Nagy when asked directly if he feels he has management’s support. “Just knowing the type of team and players and person that I am and that we are, the building that we have, with Ryan and our players, we totally understand where things are at and the frustration, understanding it.

“I think that’s where communicating as to where we at, what we have in front of us, and how we need to finish. That’s the only thing that we can do and that’s exactly what our job is to do and that’s why we’re here right now its to do that.”

There may not be time to show those at the top of the organization that this current on-field regime of the Bears is viable for the future. Just four games remain for the Bears with wins in all of them needed just to keep faint hope for a playoff berth alive.

As the season’s gone on, things have only gotten worse, with the offense 28th in points and 30th in yards while the defense has slipped to the middle of the pack (13th in points, 15th in yards). The Bears starter the season 5-1, but all of the flaws they showed in that run have now been blown open over the last two months.

According to Nagy, the conversations with Pace along with McCaskey and Phillips have been the same or even increased as the team’s fortunes have turned the last six games.

“One of the things that I know Ryan and I appreciate from George and Ted is the communication process that we’ve used over the last three years. It’s very open, there’s a lot of listening on both sides,” said Nagy. “There’s a togetherness and an understanding of the ‘Why’s.’ For myself, just speaking for me, when I have those conversations with Ted and with George, I just appreciate them being able to understand from my end and the things that we’re going through and how we do it.

“For me, to be able to listen from their end, what they see. Because that’s just so important to understand and hear that and then be able to work through the pros and the cons that you talk about. That part I couldn’t ask any more for, and appreciate that.”

Whether management appreciates his contributions to the team and its future are still to be seen – most likely four weeks from Monday.

