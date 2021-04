DES MOINES, IOWA — A body recovered from the Des Moines River last weekend has been identified as 42-year-old Diaa Elhag Kafi.

Police say Kafi ran from them as they were reporting to an unrelated call on March 17th at Prospect Park. Kafi jumped into the river and disappeared. His body was recovered on Saturday near 6th Avenue and New York Avenue.

Des Moines Police say they are still awaiting autopsy results to verify the cause of Kafi’s death.