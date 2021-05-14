DNR: Black Bears Could Make Iowa Their Home in the Near Future

IOWA — Springtime has arrived in the Midwest and with it comes mating season and some surprise visitors to Iowa that shouldn’t be so surprising anymore. In recent years sightings of black bears in northeast Iowa are becoming more common. That isn’t a coincidence.

The DNR says that as black bear populations in Minnesota and Wisconsin continue to grow, so will the area that the animals call home. ““Within the next three to five years, I think we can expect to see cubs show up and a small breeding population become established,” says Vince Evelsizer with the Iowa DNR.

On Tuesday, Evelsizer joined WHO 13’s Dan Winters to discuss these possible new neighbors coming to the state.