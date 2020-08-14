DNR, Hy-Vee Still Working to Contain and Clean Spoiled Milk Spill

Ankeny, Iowa — The Iowa DNR says dead fish have now been spotted in a creek that was flooded with spoiled milk that was dumped into a storm drain at a nearby Hy-Vee.

The store says 800 gallons of milk that spoiled after the store lost power in the derecho storm were dumped. The company says an employee made an “uninformed decision” and dumped the milk into a storm drain in violation of policy and state laws. The company is working with both the DNR and a separate environmental cleanup company to mitigate as much of the damage as possible.

That company has set up dams to slow the flow of the milk from reaching Fourmile Creek. The company is using vacuums to remove as much milky water as possible.

DNR Supervisor Ted Petersen says Iowans need to know where a drain is heading before dumping something down it.

“It’s important to know that storm drains flow underground directly into a nearby stream,” Petersen said in a news release, “Sanitary sewers connected to your house’s sinks, showers and toilets send wastewater to a treatment plant or septic system. So, when disposing of a liquid into the municipal collection system, it’s important to check with the local wastewater treatment plant or DNR field office prior to disposal.”