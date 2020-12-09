Doctor in Shiloh one of the many victims of the massive unemployment fraud in Illinois

SHILOH, Ill. – A retired doctor in Shiloh contacted FOX 2 after he couldn’t get through to the state of Illinois to complain about a false unemployment claim.

Turns out it’s a statewide problem that may involve as many as 214,000 fraudulent claims for unemployment payments.

Dr. John Schad first got the notice from state unemployment officials warning him of the fraud. Next thing he knew, it was affecting his own dental office.

A false claim was made for his office manager even though she was never unemployed.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security sent a letter saying that she would get $484 per week.

State officials said there has been an explosion of fraudulent cases since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

Schad said he’s tried to report his situation to the state but no one will call him back.