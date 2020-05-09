1  of  6
Breaking News
East Moline cancels 4th of July celebration Rock Island County: 15 new cases, 1 death; Illinois tests over 20,000 in one day Davenport man charged in Marquette Street fatal shooting Water main break in Rapids City; boil order issued 12 Iowans dead, 398 test positive and VP trip to state delayed by staffer with COVID-19 Missing Muscatine teenager found in Minnesota, 26-year-old man charged with kidnapping
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Documents show top White House officials buried CDC report

National News

by: JASON DEAREN Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump answers questions during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The decision to shelve detailed advice from the nation’s top disease control experts for reopening communities during the coronavirus pandemic came from the highest levels of the White House.

That’s according to internal government emails and documents obtained by The Associated Press. The files also show that after the AP reported Thursday that the document had been buried, the Trump administration ordered key parts of it to be fast-tracked for approval.

The emails show experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spending weeks working on guidance to help the country deal with the emergency, only to see their work quashed by political appointees with little explanation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss