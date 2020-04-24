NFL legend Jerry Rice at the Lysol Healthy Habits Pep Rally in 2014. Lysol said Thursday that injecting disinfectant is not a healthy habit. (Photo by Jason DeCrow /Invision for Lysol®/AP Images)

It should go without saying, but don’t inject disinfectants into your body or anyone else’s. It won’t help with COVID-19.

During a briefing in which the White House pitched “emerging” research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in diminishing the threat of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump wondered aloud about the possibility of injecting disinfectants into patients.

Mr. Trump remarked at Thursday’s White House briefing that he’s seen that disinfectant “knocks it (COVID-19) out in a minute. And is there a way you can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs — so it’ll be interesting to check that. … It sounds interesting to me.”

The manufacturer of Lysol released a statement in response: “Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB (the makers of Lysol and Dettol) has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). We must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”

William Bryan, of the Department of Homeland Security told CBS News it wasn’t being considered.