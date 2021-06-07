Doug Jensen asks for release from DC jail; says he was a ‘witness’ to US Capitol riot – not a participant

WASHINGTON, DC — Des Moines-native Doug Jensen is asking to be released from detention as he awaits trial for his alleged role in the deadly attack on the US Capitol on January 6th. In a lengthy court filing, attorneys for Jensen say he was lead astray by the Qanon conspiracy and former president Trump in the months leading up to the assault. The filing comes one day before Jensen is set to to arraigned in federal court in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

Jensen is one of the most identifiable participants seen in video captured during the US Capitol riot. Jensen was at the front of a pack of rioters illegally entering the US Capitol. Jensen can be seen wearing a ‘Qanon’ t-shirt in dozens of photos and videos. Jensen has said he wanted to be at the front of the crowd so ‘Q’ – the non-existent leader of a fictional anti-pedophilia organization – would take credit for the assault on the Capitol.

According to new court filings, Jensen argues he was the victim of multiple conspiracies. “(H)e fell

victim to this barrage of internet sourced info and came to the Capitol, at the direction of the President of the United States, to demonstrate that he was a ‘true patriot’,” Jensen’s attorney agues in the request for release. Jensen also argues that he was carrying a pocket-knife for self-defense and never made any threatening actions in the US Capitol, aside from ignoring repeated shouted commands to ‘stop’ by law enforcement. Jensen says he came to Washington, D.C. to witness “The Storm”, but not to take an active role in it.

Jensen also argues in the filing that his detention in the Washington, DC area has torn his family apart. Jensen says he needs to be released to arrange for health insurance coverage for his children and to find a job to contribute to the family. Jensen has agreed to give up access to all internet devices and live under house arrest in Des Moines if granted release.

Jensen is scheduled to be in court in Washington, DC on Tuesday, June 8th at 9:00am CST. Jensen’s attorney and federal prosecutors could announce a plea deal at that hearing.