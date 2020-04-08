Dr. Fauci bobblehead sales help raise money for the 100 Million Mask Challenge

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee unveiled on April 1 a bobblehead to honor Dr. Anthony Fauci, a central figure in the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The museum has pledged $5 from each Dr. Fauci bobblehead sale will be donated to the American Hospital Association’s 100 Million Mask Challenge through the Protective Heroes Campaign.

In less than a week $100,000 has been raised after people from all 50 states and over a dozen countries have purchased the bobblehead. It is now the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum best selling bobblehead of all time, surpassing Sister Jean’s bobblehead during the 2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament.

“We are thrilled to be making such a large contribution to support the 100 Million Mask Challenge through the sale of Dr. Fauci bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We will continue these efforts to raise funds to defeat COVID-19 and keep the nation’s first responders safe while making people smile during these unprecedented and difficult times. I also hope we will inspire other businesses and individuals to help others during this pandemic with their unique talents and capabilities.”

The bobble head features Dr. Fauci standing on a base bearing his name, wearing a suit and illustrating how the nation needs to “flatten the curve.”

Pre-orders for the bobblehead can only be purchased through the museum’s online store for $25, of which $5 from each sale will continue to be donated in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.