Drake Beats Wichita State in ‘First Four’ Game at NCAA Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA — For the first time in 50 years, the Drake Bulldogs have won a game in the NCAA Tournament.

On Thursday night the Bulldogs defeated the Wichita State Shockers, 53-52, in a “First Four” matchup at West Lafayette, Indiana. Drake trailed by as much as 12 in the second half, but closed the gap and took the lead with two minutes to play. Drake missed a late free throw and Wichita State had a shot for the win at the buzzer from beyond half court but it clanged off the rim.

Drake moves on to play USC in the official First Round of the tournament on Saturday.