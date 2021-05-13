Drought Conditions Improve Slightly in Iowa – But More Rain is Needed

IOWA — The latest Drought Monitor report from the USDA shows conditions improved slightly in Iowa over the last week, but most of the state is still short on moisture.

According to the weekly USDA survey, 63% of the state is some stage of drought – that’s down from 78% last week. However areas of northern Iowa that are experiencing the worst of the drought right now didn’t see their rankings change at all over the last week. Portions of thirteen counties in the northwest corner of the state are in ‘Severe Drought’ right now.