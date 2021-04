DES MOINES, IOWA — Nearly three-quarters of the state is now in drought conditions, according to the USDA, after another dry week across the state. 74.49% of the state is now considered “Abnormally Dry”. That figure is up significantly from the 40.77% mark one week ago. Around 7% of the state is now considred to be in “Severe Drought”. Around 12% of the state is in “Moderate Drought”.

APRIL 20TH DROUGHT MAP

APRIL 27TH DROUGHT MAP