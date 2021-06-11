Drought spreading to over half of Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — The U.S. Drought Monitor is showing over half of Iowa in moderate or severe drought. The Iowa Secretary of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said that this year’s drought has potential to be much worse than last year.

“I think one difference this year versus last year was the gas tank was full so to speak,” said Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. “We had a lot of moisture in the soil profile that crop went down and got it, that’s not the case this year, we didn’t replenish the soil moisture like we had last year.

Naig said the drought is expanding across northern Iowa.

“We’re starting to see that trying to expand in the Northeast Iowa area as well,” said Naig.

“Things are starting to be stressed when you get hot temperatures, when you get 90s or mid 90s that means things start to roll up during the day.”

Famers attending the World Pork Expo have kept watch on the weather as well.

“If we do not get potential rainfall in the next 30 to 45 days we will run into issue we’re gonna have to find water sources for those animals,” said Josh Larson, a hog farmer from Carroll County. He said water levels in area wells have been dropping.

“The size of the ears are being determined,” said farmer Jim Hogan from Monticello. “Now so even if we went through another week or two of this dry weather and then it started raining the size of the ear has already been determined.”

Hogan said he is praying for a good rainfall, as that’s what he really needs.