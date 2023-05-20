TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of students from two Tampa-area high schools were surprised by Grammy Award winner and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Friday.

Sheeran, who is set to perform at the city’s Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, gave tickets to the students and played what he called a “tiny concert” for them.

Sheeran also donated some guitars to the schools he visited.

“Times forever frozen still for a group of Middleton and Blake High School students,” the school district posted on Facebook. “Thank you Ed Sheeran for stopping by and supporting our students!”

In a video shared by the school district, Sheeran can be seen carrying a guitar into band practice while students finished rehearsal. Most appeared to be concentrating on their performance, and didn’t notice he was there until their song was over.

“Thanks so much, guys,” Sheeran said, before announcing he had “tickets for all of you guys to come” to his Saturday show.

During his visit, he performed his song “Perfect,” and stayed to hear a rendition of his hit “Photograph” performed by a group of the school’s students, the video showed.

Sheeran is currently on the third leg of his Mathematics (+–=÷×) tour, which wraps up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in September.