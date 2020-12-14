Electoral College Votes for President Today

DES MOINES, Iowa – On Monday, members of the Electoral College will vote for President of the United States.

Electors from all 50 states will cast their ballots to make President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory official. Iowa’s six presidential electors will be meeting at the State Capitol at 10:30 a.m. to vote.

Drake University Political Science Professor Rachel Paine Caufield calls the event anticlimactic, and said Election Day back on Nov. 3 was the first stage of the election.

“According to the Constitution, the only people who vote for president are members of the Electoral College,” Paine Caufield explains. “So each state has a number of electors, and those electors are selected by the state legislature, and those people have the ability to vote for president.”

Iowa law requires electors to cast ballots for the candidates who received the most votes in the state. Since President Donald Trump won Iowa back in November, the state’s six electoral college votes will go to him.

Overall, President-Elect Joe Biden will get 306 votes and President Trump will get 232.

After the election pushback from President Trump and frustration with the electoral college process, Paine Caufield wants people to remember representation for smaller states like Iowa.

“If you think of the Electoral College as representing interests, it disperses candidate attention across a much broader range of interests than a national popular vote would,” Paine Caufield said. “And so for those of us in smaller states, for those of us in more rural states, the Electoral College provides a mechanism for our voices to be much more influential in the selection of a president than a national popular vote would.”

As far as what’s next, the votes will be sent to Congress where both houses will convene for a special session on Jan. 6 to tally them. The inauguration will be on Jan. 20.