Enjoy watching scary movies in the fall? You’re not alone

A new report shows which states have people watching the most scary movies during the Halloween season. The Midwest had four states within the top-ten, including Illinois ranking second.
The list was created based on tracking more than 160,000 tweets discussing horror movies and tracking the location of those tweets.
The top-ten states for watching scary moves during the Halloween season according to the report are:
- Texas
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Ohio
- New Jersey
- Utah
- California
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Michigan
The report was put together by a home entertainment and theater seating company. They gathered tweets by searching for hashtags such as #horrormovies, #scarymovies, #scarymovienight, #horrorfilms, #horrorlover, #horrorfan, etc.