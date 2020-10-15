Enjoy watching scary movies in the fall? You’re not alone

A new report shows which states have people watching the most scary movies during the Halloween season. The Midwest had four states within the top-ten, including Illinois ranking second.

The list was created based on tracking more than 160,000 tweets discussing horror movies and tracking the location of those tweets.

The top-ten states for watching scary moves during the Halloween season according to the report are:

Texas Illinois Indiana Ohio New Jersey Utah California Alaska Arizona Michigan

The report was put together by a home entertainment and theater seating company. They gathered tweets by searching for hashtags such as #horrormovies, #scarymovies, #scarymovienight, #horrorfilms, #horrorlover, #horrorfan, etc.