Escaped python may be inside Mall of Louisiana

National News

by: Ariel Salk,

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La (WVLA) – A search is on for a 12-foot python that escaped from its enclosure inside Louisiana’s largest shopping mall. 

Cara, a yellow and white Burmese python, slithered away at the Blue Zoo in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Tuesday A representative for the zoo says that they are confident that the snake is lost somewhere in the zoo.

“While we’ve created a very secure home for Cara, our Burmese Python, she has slithered out of her exhibit,” the Blue Zoo said in a statement. “Cara is a non-poisonous, friendly snake that enjoys her time interacting with guests during our Snake Education Shows.”

The search team can see where she has been by her tracks, and are using night-vision goggles to aid in the search as pythons are more active at night.

The Blue Zoo — which bills itself as “more than an aquarium, more than a zoo” — was closed Tuesday while search efforts continued, but the Mall of Louisiana remained open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story