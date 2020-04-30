1  of  4
Breaking News
Local counties see moderate increases in COVID-19 cases; 8 area deaths reported Davenport man speaks out after witnessing shots fired incident from his front lawn Governor: It’s up to you now, Iowans, as deaths rise, testing questions surface and businesses open 30 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Local 4 News at 5 Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Essential Everyone: Letter carriers

National News

by: Amanda Mueller

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Most people are struggling with isolation and loneliness during quarantine, but for many mail carriers, they see more people than ever before!

The 12 News team followed USPS Letter Carrier Steven Hose as he delivered mail in Morgantown. Some people on Steven’s route have gone the extra mile – watch the video to see what he found when he opened mailboxes!

Essential Everyone Web Series:

The team at 12 News wanted to check in with our community during this difficult time. Do you know someone who is going above and beyond to keep our communities running? Nominate them for our new ESSENTIAL EVERYONE web series, and they could be featured in next week’s segment!

**Nominees must be willing to be interviewed.**

Those who are interested in nominating, can email submissions to Amanda Mueller, by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss