Exclusive: Alabama mayors remembering the life and legacy of John Lewis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After a weekend of services and celebrations honoring the life of Rep. John Lewis in Alabama, he is now in Washington D.C., lying in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

John Lewis was a civil rights icon; he made history advocating for equal voting rights. CBS 42’s Malique Rankin spoke with Alabama mayors to reflect on how Lewis has impacted them both personally and professionally.

Mayor Randall Woodfin of Birmingham said voting equality is still an issue we face today.

“Knowing that a presidential election is coming up less than 100 days away, there’s work to be done around voting rights,” Woodfin said. “That is the foundation of the congressman’s legacy.”

Timothy Ragland, the Talladega mayor, agreed. He said, to honor Lewis, people need to go to the polls.

“We have to do what he told us to do, vote like never before,” Ragland said.

Ragland is the first Black mayor of Talladega. He said when looking back on all Lewis has accomplished, it’s through what is happening across the country right now, we see Lewis’ work continue on.

“We see him as we see protesters marching through the tear gas and rubber bullets,” Ragland said. “That’s the legacy of John Lewis, getting into good trouble.”

Woodfin is the youngest mayor the state’s largest city has seen in over a century. Woodfin said it was Lewis’s choice of nonviolence that made his actions so powerful.

“Passive resistance against inequality, against racism that existed in this country, and he laid his body on the line,” Woodfin said.

John Lewis was known for encouraging “good trouble.” CBS 42’s Malique Rankin asked both Woodfin and Ragland what kind of good trouble each of them have gotten into in their respective cities.

“There are different opinions on how we can stop the spread of the virus. I’m getting into good trouble by making proposals, and if they’re not acted on in a swift manner, I take matters into my own hands,” Ragland said.

Woodfin reflected on the confederate monument at Linn Park.

“Thinking about the confederate monument and statue in the city of Birmingham, in the city park, across from city hall. Taking it down, even though it was illegal, it was the moral thing to do,” Woodfin said.