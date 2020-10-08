Family facing hardship gets help just in time for the holidays

CAHOKIA, IL- A family that’s fallen on hard times now has a place to call it’s own.

The Boyd family has had its share of troubles over the years. There was a time when the family of eight was homeless and at times members had to live separately because of shelter rules.

The New Life Evangelistic Center was eventually able to help the Boyds find a home in a rent-to-own agreement. Over the past two years, the Boyds made about $10,000 in payments but until their dad was laid off from the Fabulous Fox Theatre because of COVID-19.

Once again the New Life Evangelistic Center decided to step in and cover the more than $30,000 left on the mortgage. The family was also shocked by several hundred dollars in contributions towards Christmas presents for the kids.

The center has a goal of helping 100 other families find a home for the holidays through rent, transportation, or other needs.