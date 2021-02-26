February’s Full Moon is this weekend; three planets visible at sunrise

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The full moon is this weekend. February’s full Snow Moon reaches its peak in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 27. It’s called the Snow Moon because traditionally heavy snowfall occurs in the month of February.



If you are an early riser, the next several mornings will put on quite a show. The planets of Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury will rise close together just before sunrise, in the 6:00 hour, on the Eastern horizon.

They will be followed by Venus (tough to see) and then the Sun. You have to look quickly though, as the Sun comes up those planets will get very hard to spot.

FOX2Now chatted with Will Snyder, the Planetarium Manager at the Saint Louis Science Center for more on looking skyward.