Federal murder charges, death penalty sought in shooting of Bradley officers

BRADLEY, Ill. — Law enforcement officials will seek federal prosecution in last week’s shooting of two Bradley police officers.

Illinois State Police, Kankakee County State’s Attorney are among the agencies that held a news conference Wednesday.

Bradley police officers Marlene Rittmanic and Tyler Bailey were shot at a Comfort Inn Hotel on the 1500 block of Illinois Highway 50 Dec. 29.

According to court documents, Rittmanic and Bailey were called to the hotel for a call of unattended barking dogs in the parking lot. Once at the hotel, they learned Sullivan had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Rittmanic and Bailey had a conversation with multiple people inside the room and were then attacked and shot. Rittmanic was killed and Bailey was critically wounded in the head, according to prosecutors.

At Wednesday’s news conference, officials said Bailey underwent surgery the day of the shooting. He remains hospitalized.

After a search, Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe has submitted an official request to the U.S. Attorney’s office asking for federal murder charges and the pursuit of a federal sentence of death.

In a bond hearing Monday, Sullivan and Harris were denied bail.

Authorities said Harris tried to block police from entering their hotel room as Bailey was shot.

Sullivan then allegedly ran out of the room and chased Rittmanic down a hallway. Prosecutors believe he pinned her up against a door as his gun jammed. He allegedly told Harris to “cock the gun, cock the gun.”

Rittmanic was then disarmed by the pair and began pleading for her life, already shot once, prosecutors allege.

She was then allegedly shot by Sullivan twice with her service weapon, court documents state.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Deputy Chief Craig Anderson of the Bradley Police Department spoke about the outpouring of support from the community, including residents turning on blue lights.



Anderson said there are no plans to set up a GoFundMe and any donations can be given directly to Bradley PD.