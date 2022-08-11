(NEXSTAR) – Sorry, Ferrari owners.

Ferrari North America, Inc., is recalling tens of thousands of luxury vehicles over a potentially faulty brake fluid reservoir cap, which may contribute to a loss of brake function and increase the risk of crashing.

The recall, announced in late July, affects a possible 23,555 cars across 19 different models, including units from model years as far back as 2005. Only about 1% of the vehicles are actually estimated to contain the defect, according to a recall report.

“The brake fluid reservoir cap may not vent properly, creating a vacuum inside the brake fluid reservoir, and resulting in a brake fluid leak that may lead to a partial or total loss of brake function,” reads a summary of the issue posted to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

A complete list of the recalled models, as well as the model years concerned, is listed below.

MAKE MODEL YEAR FERRARI 430 2005-2009 FERRARI 488 PISTA 2019-2020 FERRARI 612 2010-2011 FERRARI 612 SCAGLIETTI 2005-2011 FERRARI 812 2018-2022 FERRARI CALIFORNIA 2009-2017 FERRARI CALIFORNIA T 2015-2017 FERRARI F12 BERLINETTA 2013-2017 FERRARI F12 TDF 2017 FERRARI F60 AMERICA 2016 FERRARI F8 SPIDER 2020-2022 FERRARI F8 TRIBUTO 2020-2022 FERRARI FF 2012-2016 FERRARI GTC4LUSSO 2018-2020 FERRARI GTC4LUSSO T 2018-2019 FERRARI LAFERRARI 2013-2015 FERRARI LAFERRARI APERTA 2017 FERRARI PORTOFINO 2019-2022 FERRARI ROMA 2021-2022

Ferrari North America, Inc., is planning to officially inform owners via mail in late September. In the meantime, the NHTSA alert indicated that dealers will remedy the issue by replacing the reservoir caps and updating the car’s software “free of charge.”

The NHTSA added that Ferrari North America’s latest recall is an expansion of a recall announced in 2021, when the company had identified a possible 5,601 vehicles affected by the issue.

Customers with additional questions can contact Ferrari’s customer service team at 1-201-816-2668 or dial the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.