Financial concerns National News Posted: Apr 2, 2020 / 07:45 AM CDT / Updated: Apr 2, 2020 / 07:45 AM CDT FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Regularly checking in on your money is important. But it’s a task that’s easy to skip if your finances seem fine or if thinking about money stresses you out. So build a habit of quick and simple check-ins that you won’t mind repeating. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you might get it) Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund grants $350,402 to 19 organizations Rock Island to issue grants to local businesses Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus package Coronavirus stimulus bill signed by Pres. Trump includes help for small businesses