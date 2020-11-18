Flags Will Be Lowered to Half-Staff on Thursday in Honor of Former US Senator Roger Jepsen

IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering flags at state buildings be lowered to half-staff on Thursday in honor of late US Senator Roger Jepsen.

Jepsen passed away on Friday at the age of 91 at a hospice center in Bettendorf. Jepsen, a Republican, served one term in the US Senate representing Iowa from 1979-1985. He was defeated by Democrat Tom Harkin in the 1984 election. Jepsen previously served as Lieutenant Governor from 1968-1972 under Robert Ray.

Governor Reynolds encourages all Iowans to lower flags at their homes and businesses from sunrise to sunset on Thursday in honor of Jepsen’s service to the state and country.