TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bill recently filed in the Florida Senate seeks to penalize drivers who “continuously” travel in the left-hand lane without the intent to pass.

According to the bill, filed by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-Fort Myers) on Tuesday, vehicles would be prohibited from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways,” namely roads, streets, and highways with two or more lanes and a posted speed limit of at least 65 mph.

“A driver may not continuously operate a motor vehicle in the furthermost left-hand lane, except when overtaking and passing another vehicle, when preparing to exit the road, street, or highway, or when otherwise directed by an official traffic control device,” the bill states.

The rule would not apply to emergency vehicles, highway maintenance crews, or during construction operations.

Drivers who are stopped for the violation would receive a ticket.

If passed, the bill would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Many states have enacted similar “keep right” laws to keep traffic moving in the fast lane, but the fine print varies from state to state. In South Dakota, it’s the responsibility of “slow-moving” vehicles to keep to the right. Since the left lane is meant to be used for passing, in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Texas, passing on the right is prohibited on many roadways.

California and other states even allow drivers to get ticketed for moving too slowly – regardless of the highway lane they’re in.

Even Florida already has a similar law, which requires drivers to travel in “The RIGHT Lane” to “prevent impeding the flow of traffic,” the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ website states.