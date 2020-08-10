Florida woman finds python in washing machine

(CNN Newsource) — A Florida woman says she’s still rattled after finding a python in her washing machine.

Emily Visnic, in West Palm Beach, Florida, was about to load her washer when she saw snakeskin, WPEC reported. She figured it was snakeskin clothing, so she reached inside the machine.

She said when she felt something slither, she ran out of her apartment.

Maintenance men removed the snake, but she doesn’t know what they did with it.

Visnic was still on edge days later.

“The first couple of days were tough. I was really, really freaked out. Um, I kept thinking I was … cause the thing kept hissing. So like I was walking around my car, ‘Did I just hear a hiss or did I just hear that move?’ You know?” Visnic said.

Animal Control suspects the snake was a pet that escaped and got into Visnic’s apartment through a fence, and they think it was an isolated incident.

A neighbor had reported hearing a snake hiss the day before, leading Animal Control to conclude it may have been traveling through the building’s vents.