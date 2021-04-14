Former Bears return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson expected to sign with Falcons: report

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

CHICAGO – The Bears may be in the market for a new return specialist.

According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, Cordarrelle Patterson is on the verge of a deal with the Falcons

Veteran WR/returner Cordarrelle Patterson is visiting the #Falcons, sources say. The expectation is the sides will have a deal soon. So some sweet SkyCam angles coming your way in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/QDfg4zANqj — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 14, 2021

Patterson did not confirm he’s signing with Atlanta, but it sounds like his days at Halas Hall are over.

I’m going to miss my boys in Chicago. — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) April 14, 2021

In his two seasons in Chicago, Patterson did a little bit of everything. He rushed for 335 yards and touchdown on 81 carries. He caught 32 balls for 215 receiving yards. But, his biggest impact was on kickoff returns, where he racked up 1,842 yards and two Pro Bowl selections.