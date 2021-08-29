Former Cardinal Juan Encarnación accused of sexually assaulting family member

Juan Encarnacion at the plate during game action between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri on August 6, 2006. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Former Major League Baseball player Juan Encarnación has been arrested in his native home Dominican Republic. He’s accused of committing sexual assault against a family member, ESPN has reported.

Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic’s National District say Encarnación will appear before a judge on Saturday.

Prosecutors allege the assault took place in May. The victim’s mother reported the incident to authorities. The victim is a minor.

Encarnación spent the last two years of his Major League career with the Cardinals. His career ended on Aug. 31, 2007, after he was struck in the eye by a foul ball while he was in the on-deck circle.

He played in the MLB from 1997 to 2007, spending time with the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, and Los Angeles Dodgers, before joining the Cardinals.

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673