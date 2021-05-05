Former North Mahaska Teacher, Coach Charged with Sex Crimes One Week After Resigning from School

MAHASKA COUNTY, IOWA — A former coach and teacher at North Mahaska schools was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexually abusing minors after three women came forward to report they were abused as children.

Christopher Robin Sampson, 44, is charged with two counts each of Lascivious Acts with a Child and Indecent Contact with a Child and four counts of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, an adult female filed a complaint last month alleging that she had been abused by Sampson over an 11 year period when she was a juvenile. Two other adult women have come forward with similar allegations.

Sampson was employed as a teacher by the North Mahaska School District as well as serving as the school’s head softball coach and an assistant boys basketball coach. Sampson resigned from the district on April 27th.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into Sampson is still open and further charges could be made.