Former Victim Advocate Charged With Theft After Auditor’s Investigation

IOWA — A former court employee in eastern Iowa is facing three felony charges for allegedly misspending more than $150,000 intended for victims’ services. Nicole Foelske of Jesup is charged with Theft 1st Degree, Felonious Misconduct in Office, and Ongoing Criminal Conduct in Black Hawk County.

Foelske formerly served as the Juvenile Court Office Accountant and Contract Administrator for the Juvenile Court System in Iowa’s First District which covers 11 counties in northeast Iowa. In her role, Foelske had access to a credit card that was supposed to be used to support crime victims, including making emergency purchases. Sand’s report identified more than $150,000 in improper or undocumented spending over a three-year period by Foelske. That includes more than $100,000 spent at Target, much of it on gift cards. Some of those cards may have been used to help crime victims, but evidence shows most of the funds from those cards were deposited into Foelske’s personal accounts.

State Auditor Rob Sand joined WHO 13’s Dan Winters to discuss the investigation into Foelske and the paper trail that she left behind.