SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Frank Ocean will not be returning to perform at the second weekend of Coachella after fracturing his leg on the grounds of the festival, according to multiple outlets.

This comes after fans expressed disappointment on social media over the singer’s performance during the festival’s first weekend in Indio.

In a statement to Variety and TMZ, a representative for Ocean said the singer suffered a leg injury on festival grounds leading up to the first weekend of Coachella. Because of that, he was “unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.”

The injury has also sidelined him for what was set to be his second live performance in nearly six years. Ocean has two fractures and a sprain in his left leg, his representative said Wednesday.

Ocean was the headliner on Sunday night but his set was an hour late and appeared to come to an abrupt end. It sparked criticism from festivalgoers who quickly took to social media to voice their sadness.

Ocean, in a statement, noted that what lead to his performance was “chaotic,” but continued saying: “There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

While no replacement has been announced yet by festival organizers, Blink-182 is the likely contender to assume Ocean’s spot as the third-day headliner, sources told Variety and TMZ.

Coachella did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for additional information about Ocean’s injury or who will be the headlining act on Sunday.

Ocean’s performance at Coachella on Sunday was his first concert since 2017. The rapper, who is the first openly gay musician to headline at Coachella, was previously slated to lead the festival in 2020, but the show was postponed due to COVID-19.