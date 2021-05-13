‘Freedom’: Joni Ernst Reportedly Celebrates CDC Report at Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC — On Thursday afternoon the CDC updated its recommendations for mask-wearing during the pandemic, saying fully-vaccinated Americans don’t need a mask in most settings now. That news was reportedly met with a celebration by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst.

Alex Bolton from The Hill tweeted on Thursday afternoon that Ernst and fellow Senate Republican Susan Collins pulled of their masks and yelled “freedom” while stepping off an elevator at the US Capitol. Chris Cioffi from Roll Call tweeted that neither Ernst nor Collins was wearing a mask any longer in the Capitol, but all Democrats he saw were still wearing masks.

Sens. Joni Ernst and Susan Collins pull off their masks and yell “freedom” as they step off elevator on second floor after CDC guidance on indoor mask-wearing. — Alex Bolton (@alexanderbolton) May 13, 2021