TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The latest Frontier Airlines annual pass is taking flight — and at its lowest price ever, the airline announced Wednesday.

The “GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly” pass allows travelers to take an unlimited number of flights from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025, for $499. The offer includes access to any location Frontier flies, including international destinations.

Passholders can book their flights the day before departure for domestic travel and 10 days before departure for international travel, according to the airline. Passholders, though, are not guaranteed seats on their preferred flights.

“Seats available to pass holders are capacity controlled, limited in quantity and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last,” the airline wrote in a news release.

Passholders can now plan ahead and book select flights early, but they may be charged an “early booking fee.”

The following blackout dates apply to the annual pass:

2024 – May 23-24, 27; June 27-29; July 5, 7; Aug. 29-30; Sept. 2; Oct. 10-11, 13-14; Nov. 23, 27, 30; Dec. 1-2, 21-24, 26-31

– May 23-24, 27; June 27-29; July 5, 7; Aug. 29-30; Sept. 2; Oct. 10-11, 13-14; Nov. 23, 27, 30; Dec. 1-2, 21-24, 26-31 2025 – Jan. 1, 4-5, 16-17, 20; Feb. 13-14, 17; March 14-16, 21-23, 28-30; April 4-6, 11-13, 18-21

For each flight, passholders pay $0.01 in airfare, plus applicable taxes, fees and other charges when booking. The pass does not cover add-on charges such as seat assignments or luggage, but passholders can now earn airline miles for purchasing those options.

If purchased by Nov. 28, the 2024-2025 pass grants fliers a year of Frontier Miles Silver Elite Status, which includes “free seat assignments, no change/cancel fees when changes are made seven days or more in advance of departure, priority boarding and priority customer care,” according to the airline.

Current passholders of the GoWild! Summer Pass can also upgrade to the annual pass for $100. More information on the all-you-can-fly pass is available at the Frontier website.