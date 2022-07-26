CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Family and friends are leaning on each other to support a nine-year-old Iowa boy who survived a deadly shooting that killed both of his parents and younger sister on Friday at Maquoketa State Park.

Three campers were killed and another camper took his own life at Maquoketa State Park in eastern Iowa, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reports. The names of the victims have been confirmed as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lula Schmidt, 6, all from Cedar Falls.

According to a news release, authorities were called to the park in Jackson County on a report of a triple homicide at 6:23 a.m. Friday. Authorities immediately began searching for another unaccounted for camper 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin. His body was located a short time later, dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities have not confirmed how the other three campers were killed or Sherwin’s relationship to them.

A youth camping group was evacuated from a nearby campground in the park that morning after the triple homicide was reported. Camp Shalom, Inc. says in a social media post that no children or staff were harmed and everyone made it safely out of the park.

The park is closed and is considered an active crime scene, the DCI says.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by family members of Sarah and Tyler Schmidt. The account has been confirmed as valid to WHO 13 News by the Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green.

On Friday Mayor Green took to social media to offer his sympathy to the community.