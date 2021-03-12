Geraldo Rivera backs off plans to consider US Senate run in Ohio

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, Geraldo Rivera participates in “The Celebrity Apprentice” panel at the NBC 2015 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It appears the U.S. Senate will not be in Geraldo Rivera’s future.

Just a day after saying he was considering a run in the Ohio Republican primary in 2022, Rivera tweeted that he would not seek public office.

“After a 36-hour pondering whirlwind I’ve decided not to seek public office,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. “Erica [Levy, his wife] and I deeply appreciate the good wishes of those cheering the idea.”

After a 36-hour pondering whirlwind I’ve decided not to seek public office. Erica and I deeply appreciate the good wishes of those cheering the idea. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 11, 2021

Rivera, 77, is a longtime journalist and conservative commentator who has a residence in Shaker Heights, Ohio. He was considering the Senate seat that is being vacated by Republican Rob Portman, who will not seek reelection.

The focus now returns to the declared Republican contenders, former state treasurer Josh Mandel and former state party chairman Jane Timken.

No contenders have formally declared on the Democratic side, but Rep. Tim Ryan and former state health director Amy Acton are considering runs.