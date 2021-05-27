Glass found guilty of murder of 29-year-old woman

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 37-year-old Mason man was convicted Thursday in Effingham County court for killing a 29-year-old woman last year.

A jury found Christopher Glass guilty of first-degree murder, concealment of a homicide, and aggravated battery by firing a gun. He will be sentenced on August 3.

Kimberly Mattingly was reported missing in April 2020. Police issued arrested warrants for Christopher Glass and Aaron Kaiser after Mattingly’s remains were found buried in rural Beecher City.

Kaiser was found guilty of concealment of a homicide and was sentenced last October to over 8 years in prison.