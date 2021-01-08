Governor Pritzker signs letter demanding U.S. stop holding back COVID vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said the federal government has held back more than 50 percent of COVID vaccine doses for unknown reasons.

Pritzker posted on Facebook Thursday saying that he is joining seven other governors in “demanding U.S. Department of Health and Human Services distribute them to the states. We’re ready to ramp up distribution and save more American lives.”

Pritzker and the seven other governors wrote a letter to Secretary Alex Azar and General Gustave Perna who is the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed. The other governors who signed the letter are California Governor Gavin Newsom, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.