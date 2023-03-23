ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – After removing popcorn chicken and several other items last month, KFC is adding chicken nuggets to menus nationwide.

The fast-food chain says its new nuggets will be made with white meat and feature Colonel Sanders’ original secret seasoning.

“As the original fried chicken experts, we’re introducing a chicken nugget made the way only KFC can – hand-breaded with our distinctive Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices,” Nick Chavez, KFC’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release.

Customers can expect to see the nuggets in stores and at the drive-thru windows starting on Monday, March 27.

The nuggets will be sold in 5-piece, 8-piece, 12-piece or 36-piece orders, and come served with a choice of dipping sauces. Pricing information was available for only the 5-piece orders, which start at $3.49, according to the release. The nuggets can also be ordered as part of a combo meal, with fries, a biscuit and a medium drink.

KFC’s new nuggets were chosen to join the menu after “wildly successful” test runs at select locations last year. In February, KFC also made plenty of room for new items after removing not only popcorn chicken, but Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings, Nashville hot sauce, strawberry lemonade and chocolate chip cookies from the chain’s national menu.