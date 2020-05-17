1  of  3
Breaking News
Illinois has 2,088 new COVID-19 cases; Iowa has 279 ‘Be extraordinarily careful,’ Gov. Pritzker’s advice to Quad Cities as Iowa reopens Deadliest week of the pandemic in Iowa
1  of  2
Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Happy National Mimosa Day!

National News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/CNN) — National Mimosa Day is probably best celebrated at brunch on the weekend. Even though most brunch spots are still closed for diners, the two-ingredient mixed drink is one of the easiest to make at home.

Made with equal parts champagne and orange juice, the classic cocktail dates to the 1920s and is named after a golden yellow flower. The champagne component instantly adds a level of posh sophistication to any event, and mimosas are commonly consumed at weddings, baby showers, and fancy celebrations for special occasions.

Though the mimosa typically uses orange juice as a mixer, any fruit juice and sparkling wine concoction technically counts. Another variations, the “beermosa,” uses beer instead of champagne.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss